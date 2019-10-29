IndiGo places order for 300 A320neo Family aircraft worth $33 billion

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., which runs India’s biggest airline IndiGo has placed a firm order for 300 A320neo Family aircraft worth over $33 billion (₹2,31,000 crore) in list price to support its growth plans. This marks one of Airbus’ largest aircraft orders ever with a single airline operator.

This order from IndiGo comprises a mix of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft. The airline did not provide the breakup of the mix and time of delivery of the aircraft. This will take IndiGo’s total number of A320neo Family aircraft orders to 730.

Since its first A320neo aircraft was delivered to IndiGo in March 2016, its fleet of A320neo Family aircraft has grown into the world’s largest with 97 A320neo aircraft, operating along side 128 A320ceos.

This is for the first time that the airline has placed its biggest ever aircraft order without the involvement of co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, who till recently was the architect of IndiGo’s fleet acquisition, induction and network planning. Currently both the founders are feuding.

“This order is an important milestone, as it reiterates our mission of strengthening air connectivity in India, which will in turn boost economic growth and mobility,” Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said in a statement.

“India is expected to continue with its strong aviation growth and we are well on our way to build the world’s best air transportation system, to serve more customers and to deliver on our promise of providing low fares and a courteous, hassle free experience to them,” he said.

“The fuel-efficient A320neo family aircraft will allow IndiGo to maintain its strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability. The choice of engine manufacturer for this order will be made at a later date,” said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo.

“IndiGo, one of our early launch customers for the A320neo, continues to build its future with Airbus, making IndiGo the world’s biggest customer for the A320neo Family,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.

IndiGo is keen on the A321XLR which is the next evolutionary step from the A321LR that provides more range and payload, creating more value for the airlines. This aircraft will help IndiGo to fly long haul routes.

The aircraft will deliver an unprecedented extra Long Range of up to 4,700 nautical miles, with 30% lower fuel burn per seat compared with previous generation competitor jets.

In June this year IndiGo had placed an order to buy engines worth $20 billion for its future fleet of aircraft which were ordered before this one.