India to remain export market for coking coal; rising prices remain a concern: Industry body ISA

November 06, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

India will continue to remain the largest coking coal export destination in the near future, industry body Indian Steel Association (ISA) said noting that the rise in prices is affecting the domestic steel industry the most.

Coking coal is a key raw material that is used to manufacture steel through the blast furnace route.

“The Indian steel industry is finding ways and means to explore sustainable pathways for coking coal usage by way of using various technologies. However, it is a long journey,” ISA President Dilip Oommen said on November 6.

"India in the near future will remain the largest coking coal export destination, one due to a significant increase in domestic steel demand and the other as China will depend more on its own resources," he said, addressing the ISA Coking Coal Summit in the national capital.

Indian steel players have already planned new capacities in the BF-BOF route, Mr. Oommen said, adding that in India, BF-BoF (blast furnace) accounts for 46% of the production route, while EAF (Electric Arc Furnace) is 22% and IF (Induction Furnace) using thermal coal is 32%.

He added that India is the largest importer of met coal, which includes PCI (pulverised coal injection). The annual import ranges between 70-75 million tonnes.

“The imports are mainly from countries such as Australia, the U.S., Canada, and Mozambique, among others,” he added.

According to SteelMint India, coking coal prices have moved up by around $100 per tonne in the last six months to trade at $350 per tonne at present.

ISA Secretary General Alok Sahay said "partnership between coking coal miners and its user industry steel is most important. Price discovery needs to be rationalised and transparent."