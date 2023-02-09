HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India Inc. needs 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026: TeamLease

‘Over 2 million jobs in AI, Cyber Security, and blockchain are expected to remain unfilled in 2023’

February 09, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only.

India Inc. would require 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026, said a TeamLease study released in Bengaluru on February 9, 2023.

The country will need 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026 and 50% of the current workforce will require re-skill themselves in areas of emerging technologies, as per the report titled, Skills Strategies for a Strong, Sustainable and Balanced World of Work.

The report also analysed the current market sentiment and highlighted a wide range of effective skill strategies that would help organisations assess and augment their existing skill-development programmes to improve productivity, revenue and bottom line growth, said a TeamLease statement.

The survey also indicated that 75% of enterprises in the country would face a skill gap, although the country has a large pool of 500 million people in the working age. Labour and skill shortages are among the second most important external factors disrupting business strategy of enterprises. As a result, over 2 million jobs in AI, Cyber Security, and blockchain are expected to remain unfilled in 2023, according to the study.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / company information

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.