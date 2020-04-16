Industry

IEA forecasts huge drop in oil demand in 2020

Representational image.

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: AP

Market declines too big to offset with output cuts, it warns

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday forecast a 29 million barrel per day (bpd) dive in April oil demand to levels not seen in 25 years and warned no output cut by producers could fully offset the near-term falls facing the market.

Benchmark Brent crude futures fell following the IEA’s monthly report, by $1.88, or 6.4%, to $27.72 a barrel by 1816 hours IST.

The IEA forecast a 9.3 million bpd drop in demand for 2020 despite what it called a “solid start” by producers following a record deal to curb supply in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no feasible agreement that could cut supply by enough to offset such near-term demand losses. However, the past week’s achievements are a solid start,” the IEA said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia on Sunday agreed to a record cut in output from May of 9.7 million bpd, or almost 10% of global supply, to help support prices.

Aramco eases options

Separately, Saudi Aramco has offered refineries in Asia and Europe the option to defer payments for crude cargo deliveries by up to 90 days, as plants struggle with shrinking demand, refining industry sources said.

The credit terms, offered through unnamed Saudi banks, are also seen as part of the country’s efforts to raise market share, the sources said. Under the terms, Aramco will receive payment for cargoes from the same bank within 21 days of shipment, a source said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 1:45:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/iea-forecasts-huge-drop-in-oil-demand-in-2020/article31351108.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY