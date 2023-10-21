HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICICI Bank Q2 net profit jumps 36% to ₹10,261 crore

The total income in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose to ₹40,697 crore from ₹31,088 crore in the same period a year ago.

October 21, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Mumbai-based lender had posted a net profit of ₹7,558 crore in the year-ago period.

The Mumbai-based lender had posted a net profit of ₹7,558 crore in the year-ago period. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 36% rise in standalone net profit to ₹10,261 crore for the September 2023 quarter, aided by an improvement in interest income.

The Mumbai-based lender had posted a net profit of ₹7,558 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose to ₹40,697 crore from ₹31,088 crore in the same period a year ago, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to ₹34,920 crore from ₹26,033 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

Its net interest income (NII) increased by 24% year-on-year to ₹18,308 crore in the quarter against ₹14,787 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

At the same time, the net interest margin rose to 4.53% compared to 4.31% in the same period a year ago.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.48% of gross advances at the end of the September quarter from 2.76% a year ago.

Similarly, its net NPAs or bad loans declined to 0.43% against 0.61% in the year-ago period.

However, the bank's capital adequacy ratio decreased to 16% from 16.93% at the end of September 2022.

On a consolidated basis, the bank's profit increased by 36% to ₹10,896 crore in the quarter from ₹8,007 crore a year ago.

Related Topics

banking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.