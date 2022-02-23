IBM sets up a key cybersecurity hub for the entire Apac region in Bengaluru

‘Asia is now the most targeted region for cyber attacks, compared to North America and Europe earlier’

According to IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, Asia is now the most targeted region for cyberattacks. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

‘Asia is now the most targeted region for cyber attacks, compared to North America and Europe earlier’

Bengaluru

IBM said it set up a cyber security hub in Bengaluru to help businesses across the Asia Pacific region to manage and combat the growing threat of cyberattacks.

The hub would have a new IBM Security Command Center, the first of its kind in the region, for training cybersecurity response techniques through highly realistic, simulated cyberattack, designed to prepare everyone from C-Suite through technical staff, said the company in a virtual media conference on Wednesday.

The hub, located at IBM’s Embassy Golf Links facility in Bengaluru, would also feature a new Security Operation Center (SOC) to provide 24X7 security response services to clients around the world. The cybersecurity hub has a capacity to accommodate 600 security experts.

According to IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, Asia is now the most targeted region for cyberattacks, representing 26% of all global attacks analysed in 2021.

The data reveals a significant regional shift compared to the past decade of the report, where North America and Europe have historically ranked as most targeted. This trend signals a growing need for security investments amongst Asian organizations, particularly those in financial services and manufacturing, which were the most-targeted industries in the region, as per the index.

Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India said, “One of the biggest challenges impacting the success of the exponentially growing digital economy and that of countries across the world is cybersecurity. We need cutting-edge technology and the coming together of the entire ecosystem to address this threat. The launch of the IBM Cybersecurity Hub is, in fact, a response to this challenge.’‘

The new cybersecurity centre would help address the most pressing need of the hour for organisations to accelerate their security strategies and align business priorities with a security-first approach, he added.