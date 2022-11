Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd reported a second straight quarterly loss

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd registered net loss of ₹2,475.69 crore in July-September. File. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on November 3 reported a second straight quarterly loss as it held prices of petrol, diesel and LPG despite rising costs.

The company registered a net loss of ₹2,475.69 crore in July-September, according to a company's filing with the stock exchanges.

HPCL had posted ₹1,918.89 crore net profit in the same period a year back.

Revenue was up 30% to ₹1.13 lakh crore.