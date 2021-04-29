Industry

Honda Motorcycle to halt production from May 1-15

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) on Thursday announced a temporary 15-day halt of its production operations across its all four plants from May 1 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and multiple lockdowns across various cities.

A press statement from the company said that Honda will utilise this production halt for advancing its annual plant maintenance activities. Depending upon the evolving COVID situation and the market recovery, Honda shall be reviewing its production plan in the subsequent months.

Honda 2 Wheelers India has its manufacturing plants at Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narsapura in Karnataka and Vithalapur in Gujarat.

Besides, all Honda office associates will continue to Work-From-Home to maintain business continuity while extending all possible support to customers and business partners. Only the essential staff will be working at all our plants and various offices across the country, said the press statement.

