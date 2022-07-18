Hindalco signs MoU with Israeli firm, IOC joint venture to work towards decarbonising mobility

Firms will develop Aluminium-air batteries for EVs and for energy storage

Hindalco Industries Ltd. of the Aditya Birla Group said it has signed an MoU with Phinergy, an Israel-based metal-air battery technology company, and IOC Phinergy Private Ltd. (IOP), a joint venture between Phinergy and Indian Oil Corporation for development of Aluminium-air batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and for energy storage.

As per the MOU, Phinergy and IOP will partner exclusively with Hindalco in India, on R&D and pilot production of aluminium plates for Aluminium-air batteries, and recycling of aluminium, after usage in these batteries, Hindalco said in a statement.

In the Aluminium-air battery, developed by Phinergy, energy is released when aluminium reacts with oxygen in ambient air to produce aluminium hydroxide.

Due to its light weight and high energy density, an Aluminium-Air battery significantly increases the driving range of electric vehicles.

It also enables quick ‘refuelling’ and eliminates the need for expensive nationwide charging networks.

“Aluminium-air batteries are expected to make EV adoption more convenient, and accelerate the transition to zero emission mobility,” Hindalco said.

An added benefit is that aluminium hydroxide in the battery can be recycled to recover aluminium. The leading automobile manufacturers in India are currently testing the technology, it added.

Satish Pai, MD, Hindalco Industries Ltd. said, “Climate action is integral to our business and our partnership with Phinergy and IOP is a significant step towards decarbonising mobility.”

“The partnership is also a testament to Hindalco’s globally recognised capabilities in innovation and R&D and we are happy to contribute to the development of the Aluminium-air battery. India has an abundance of aluminium resources and this technology can help enhance the nation’s energy and resource security,” he said.

David Mayer, CEO, Phinergy, said, “Phinergy strongly believes Aluminium-air batteries will contribute to the clean energy revolution in India. The partnership is a major step in the deployment of Aluminium-air batteries in India and we are confident this collaboration will significantly enhance the development of an ecosystem enabling to supply “aluminium as energy” made in India.

Sanjeev Gupta, Chairman, IOP, said, “IOP was incorporated with the objective of commercialisation and manufacturing of Aluminium-air energy systems in India to strengthen India’s energy security.”

“This partnership with Hindalco is a big step towards catalysing our efforts to develop a favourable ecosystem for faster dissemination of the Aluminium-air battery technology. The collaboration will propel India’s aspirational journey towards sustainable, affordable and safe energy options for stationary and e-Mobility purposes,” he added.