Industry

HDFC Bank to double its rural reach, to hire over 2,500 people in 6 months

Photo used for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

HDFC Bank said it would expand its reach to two lakh villages in the next 18-24 months. As a part of this plan it will hire 2,500 people more in the next 6 months, it said.

The bank said expansion would be through a combination of branch network, business correspondents, business facilitators, CSC partners, virtual relationship management and digital outreach platforms.

“This will increase the rural outreach to about a third of the country’s villages,” it said in a statement.

Rahul Shukla, Group Head, Commercial and Rural Banking, HDFC Bank, said: “India’s rural and semi-urban markets are under-served in credit extension. They present sustainable long-term growth opportunities for the Indian banking system.”

“The bank remains committed to extend credit, responsibly, in service of the nation. Going forward we dream of making ourselves accessible in every pin code,” he added.

While offering its services in rural India the bank will offer its traditional products and services as well as new ones.

It already offers customised products such as pre- and post-harvest crop loans, two-wheeler and auto loans, loans against gold jewellery, and other loan products in unbanked and under-banked geographies.

It will now offer different products keeping in mind the fast-changing rural ecosystem, it said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Government has no interest in acquiring any telecom company: Vodafine Idea CEO

TVS Motor to launch complete range of 2- and 3-wheelers in next two years; eyes dominance in EV space

New York court pauses tax suit to allow Cairn to settle dispute with India

USISPF: Nancy Pelosi, Piyush Goyal among political and corporate leaders to address annual summit

The doctor silently scaling up Indian manufacturing

Hero Electric joins hands with Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations

Ford India announces leadership rejig, MD to step down by month-end

Consumer Durable sector bets on festive season to make up for lost sales

Commerce Ministry for imposing anti-dumping duty on pharma API from China

CCI clamps down on cartelisation in beer sales; slaps over ₹873 crore fine on UBL, Carlsberg, others

DoT seeks TRAI's views on spectrum pricing, quantum ahead of 5G auction

Google plea against 'information leak' attempt to frustrate proceedings, CCI tells HC

Heavy Industries Ministry notifies PLI scheme for auto sector

Forrester-Dell study unearths paradoxical elements around data

Industry should work with government to implement various reforms: Venkaiah Naidu

Patent fees for all educational institutions reduced by 80%

Google moves Delhi HC against CCI after confidential report ‘leak’

Greater automation may lead to slack in the labour market: Das

Infosys to develop quantum computing capabilities on Amazon Web Services

Hetero gets drug panel's nod to make Sputnik V vaccine
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2021 5:24:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/hdfc-bank-to-double-its-rural-reach-to-hire-over-2500-people-in-6-months/article36680343.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY