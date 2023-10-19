HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Granules gets U.S. FDA nod for copy of AstraZeneca’s heartburn drug 

Esomeprazole Magnesium capsules are also indicated for reduction of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID)-associated gastric ulcer in adults

October 19, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Granules India has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg and 40 mg, a generic version of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Nexium Delayed-Release Capsules.

Bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to reference listed drug Nexium Delayed-Release Capsules, 20 mg and 40 mg, of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Esomeprazole Magnesium capsules are indicated for short-term treatment of heartburn and other symptoms associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The current annual U.S. market for Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules is around $168 Million, Granules said, citing MAT Jul 2023 IQVIA/IMS Health numbers, in a release on U.S. FDA approving its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA). The company said it now has 62 ANDA approvals from the U.S. FDA (60 final and 2 tentative approvals).

Esomeprazole Magnesium capsules are also indicated for reduction of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID)-associated gastric ulcer in adults as well as for long-term treatment of pathological hypersecretory conditions, including Zollinger-Ellison syndrome.

Related Topics

prescription drugs / pharmaceutical / generic drugs

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.