Granules gets U.S. FDA nod for copy of AstraZeneca’s heartburn drug 

October 19, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Granules India has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg and 40 mg, a generic version of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Nexium Delayed-Release Capsules.

Bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to reference listed drug Nexium Delayed-Release Capsules, 20 mg and 40 mg, of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Esomeprazole Magnesium capsules are indicated for short-term treatment of heartburn and other symptoms associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The current annual U.S. market for Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules is around $168 Million, Granules said, citing MAT Jul 2023 IQVIA/IMS Health numbers, in a release on U.S. FDA approving its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA). The company said it now has 62 ANDA approvals from the U.S. FDA (60 final and 2 tentative approvals).

Esomeprazole Magnesium capsules are also indicated for reduction of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID)-associated gastric ulcer in adults as well as for long-term treatment of pathological hypersecretory conditions, including Zollinger-Ellison syndrome.