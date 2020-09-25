GPay customer data not shared with third party, says Google

Google on Friday said its digital payment application Google Pay does not share customer transaction data with any third party outside the payments flow.
The clarification comes a day after the company told the Delhi High Court that its Google Pay, being a third-party application provider, is allowed under the law to share customer’s UPI transaction data with third parties and group companies.
“This is to clarify that press reports on the basis of the affidavit filed by Google before the Delhi High Court, do not represent the complete facts. We would like to put it on record that Google Pay is in full compliance with Unified Payment Interface (UPI) procedural guidelines, issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the applicable laws, and does not share customer transaction data with any third party outside the payments flow,” a Google spokesperson said.
In an affidavit, Google India said the NPCI’s ‘procedural guidelines’ do not impose an absolute prohibition or restriction on a third-party application provider’s ability to share data or information, if it was done with prior permission of the NPCI and the bank concerned.
