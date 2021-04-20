Government withdraws customs duty on imports of Remdesivir

A notification to this effect was issued by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday.

The government has withdrawn the 10% customs duty levied on imports of Remdesivir injections, active pharma ingredients used in its manufacture, and also granted a conditional customs duty exemption for the critical inactive ingredient Beta Cyclodextrin used to make Remdesivir injections that attracted 7.5% duty, till October 31, 2021.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday. The government banned the export of the injection and its active ingredients on April 11, following a spike in demand for the drug amidst the second wave of COVID-19 infections.