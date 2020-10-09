Google Pixel 4a launched at introductory price of ₹29,999

It will be available in India from October 16

NEW DELHI

Google on Friday announced its Pixel 4a smartphone will be available in India from October 16 at a special launch price of ₹29,999. The company also announced a special launch price of ₹6,999 for its Nest Audio smart speaker.

Both devices will be available on Flipkart as part of the e-commerce platform’s ‘Big Billion Day’ Sale. While the Pixel 4a, whose MRP is ₹31,999, will continue to be available on Flipkart, Nest Audio (with an MRP of ₹7,999) will also be available soon at retail outlets such as Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq.

The U.S.-headquartered firm recently announced the global launch of Pixel 4a, along with two new 5G-enabled devices — Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. However, the two 5G devices will not be introduced in India.

The Pixel 4a is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform and has Google’s Titan M security module for on-device security. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and is powered by a 3140 mAh battery that the company claims will last all day.

Users of Pixel 4a, which comes in just one colour — ‘Just Black’ — and has a 5.8-inch OLED display, will get extra storage with three-month free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One.

For its new Nest Audio smart speaker, Google said it is 75% louder and has 50% stronger bass than the original Google Home. The smart speaker uses a 19mm tweeter for consistent high-frequency coverage and clear vocals, and a 75mm mid-woofer that really brings the bass.

“Google completed more than 500 hours of tuning to ensure balanced lows, mids and highs, so nothing is lacking or overbearing. The custom-designed tweeter allows each musical detail to come through, and the grill, fabric and materials are optimized so you can enjoy the audio without distortion. The bass is significant and the vocals have depth — from pop to classical to Bollywood, Nest Audio sounds great across genres,” the company said.

The Nest Audio will be available in India in two colours — Chalk and Charcoal.