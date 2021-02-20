Gold price decline boosts sales, dealers strike it rich

Physical gold demand in India this week surged as local prices dropped to their lowest since June last year, with buying expected to pick up in other Asian centres after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday week.
Dealers were charging a premium of up to $7 an ounce over official domestic prices, the highest in eight months.
Last week they were charging a premium of up to $5 inclusive of 12.5% import and 3% sales levies.
“Sales are robust. People are buying coins, bars and jewellery because of price correction,” said Chanda Venkatesh, managing director of CapsGold, a bullion merchant based in Hyderabad.
Supplies are limited but demand is robust from jewellers, who are keen to build inventory for the festival and wedding season, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath