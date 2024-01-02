German firm Carl Zeiss sees growing demand for eye care tech in India

January 02, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Carl Zeiss, a German technology firm that manufactures optical systems and optoelectronics, said India has been a booming market for its artificial intelligence (AI) driven medical devices as the country witnessed a spike in diabetic retinopathy (DR) cases in recent years.

AI in medicine was a boon in the management of diseases like DR as the technology assists in screening patients and enables early detection of symptoms, enabling timely treatment, said Dipu Bose, Head, Carl Zeiss Meditec, India & Neighbouring Markets.

Latest data from the Indian Council of Medical Research published in 2023, shows the prevalence of diabetes in India reached an alarming 10.1 crore. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2021, there were an estimated 77 million adults living with diabetes in the country, accounting for 1 in 7 adults worldwide who are living with diabetes. Also, DR contributed significantly to cases of blindness in the country, reported the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment.

“The integration of AI and diagnostic imaging promises effective management of DR,’‘ Mr. Bose said. He also claimed that “demand for Zeiss products in India has been steadily rising. As the country’s healthcare landscape modernises, innovative imaging equipment is gaining importance and our offerings including ophthalmic diagnostic tools are finding fast acceptance among leading eye-care providers in the country.”

Zeiss’ medical devices are also used for rear of an eye photography, helps in diagnosing conditions like cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, and other eye diseases.

“Our R&D centres in India employ 500 engineers and technicians. They actively contribute to the design and development of products and tools for the local and global markets,’‘ Mr. Bose added.

The ZEISS Group generated an annual revenue of more than 10 billion euros in the October-September fiscal last year with India contributing ₹1800 crore to it.

India, the hub of the company’s SAARC operations, has assembly plants, tech centres and multiple manufacturing facilities.