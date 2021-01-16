Gadkari pitches for more research to identify import substitute products

Instead of importing spare parts, the industry should help their vendors find an indigenous replacement, Mr. Gadkari said in a virtual meeting on January 15.

Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari pitched for more research to identify products that can be indigenously manufactured as cost-effective import substitutes.

The industries and industrial associations should do more research to identify these substitutes to curb imports, he said.

Instead of importing spare parts, the industry should help their vendors find an indigenous replacement, Mr. Gadkari said in a virtual meeting on January 15. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Atmanirbhar Innovation Challenge organised by Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), a branch of industrial association Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA).

While identifying crucial products being imported into the country, the focus should be on how they can be manufactured here, he said. “The industry should help and support their vendors to create all types of parts in India.”

“It is time to make import substitutes that will be indigenous, cost-effective and pollution-free,” the Minister noted.

Mr. Gadkari said one of the national projects planned for Aurangabad was Damanganga-Pinjar project to collect water and bring it to the Godavari river valley. “From there, it will be supplied to those projects where there is a shortage.”

“I have resolved issues related to many projects in various States of the country. There are problems with this project too, to be implemented between Maharashtra and Gujarat, that still remain unsolved,” he said.

The industry should mount pressure on the Maharashtra government for this, he added.

The association has launched Atmanirbhar Innovation Challenge 20-21 to promote startup ideas, MAGIC director Ritesh Mishra said. This year, the challenge has received around 210 entries from 17 States.

CMIA president Kamlesh Dhoot, secretary Shivprasad Jaju, MAGIC director Prasad Kokil and Ashish Garde were present on this occasion.