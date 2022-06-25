Industry

Future Enterprises defaults on ₹4.10 crore interest payment for NCDs

Kishore Biyani, CEO of Future group

Kishore Biyani, CEO of Future group

Debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd. (FEL) has defaulted on interest payment of ₹4.10 crore for its non-convertible debentures.

The due date for payment was June 24, 2022, FEL said in a regulatory filing.

“The company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on non-convertible debentures was due on June 24, 2022,” it said.

This is the fourth default in June by the Kishore Biyani-led Future group firm.  Earlier this week, FEL defaulted twice on interest payments of ₹85.71 lakh and ₹6.07 crore for its non-convertible debentures. FEL had made another default on the payment of interest of ₹1.41 crore, earlier this month.

The latest default is on the interest of securities issued for a sum of ₹40 crore.

FEL has defaulted on interest payment for the period between June 24, 2021, and June 23, 2022, it said.

The debentures are secured and have a coupon rate of 10.25% per annum.

In April, FEL had informed the exchanges about a default of ₹2,835.65 crore towards its consortium of banks. Its due date was March 31, 2022.

FEL was a part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a ₹24,713-crore deal announced in August 2020.

The deal was called off by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. in April.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
debt market
interest rate
market and exchange
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2022 10:54:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/future-enterprises-defaults-on-410-crore-interest-payment-for-ncds/article65565326.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY