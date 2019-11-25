French luxury group LVMH to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion

French luxury group LVMH has agreed to buy iconic New York jeweler Tiffany & Co. for $16.2 billion, adding a famed star to its portfolio that already boasts Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Bulgari.

LVMH said in a statement on November 25 that it will take over the 182-year old Tiffany and its 300 boutiques worldwide at $135 a share. The price tag is higher than the $14.5 billion cash offer LVMH made last month.

Tiffany, known for its delicate jewelry, distinctive blue boxes and an Audrey Hepburn movie, says the deal will ensure its long-term sustainability. The company is trying to transform its brand to appeal to younger and more digital shoppers, and could use an owner with deep pockets to help expand its business.

Shares in Tiffany rose almost 6% in premarket trading in New York, while LVMH was up 2% in Paris.

LVMH, led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, says the deal will strengthen its position in high-end jewelry and in the U.S. market. The purchase gives the French conglomerate a new star in its already distinctive portfolio - one that will help it compete with Gucci-owner Kering Group and Cartier-owner Richemont SA.

LVMH said both companies’ boards approved the deal and hope to finalize the takeover in 2020, subject to the approval of regulators and Tiffany shareholders.

The offer comes as luxury goods companies have been wrestling with changing habits of shoppers who are increasingly buying online. They are also purchasing second-hand luxury items.

In addition, luxury companies are facing fears of an economic slowdown in China, a key area of business, while they’re already dealing with a slowdown in international tourism in the U.S. Tiffany’s U.S. sales have been stagnating as China’s slowing economy has weighed on spending by Chinese tourists, who make up a substantial portion of luxury spending. The strong dollar has also made Tiffany products more expensive for consumers outside the U.S.

Under its CEO, Alessandro Bogliolo, Tiffany is trying to appeal to younger shoppers with more modern takes on jewelry.

Tiffany had sales of $4.4 billion in 2018, an increase of nearly 7% over 2017. LVMH reported 6.3 billion euros in profits in 2018 on 46.8 billion euros in sales.