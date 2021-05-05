Industry

Foxconn, Dell apply for PLI under IT hardware

Apple’s contract manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron, computer firm Dell and domestic company Lava are among the 19 companies that have applied for investments under the production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware manufacturing, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

According to the Ministry, the scheme is expected to lead to total production worth about ₹1.6 lakh crore.

Out of the total production, IT hardware companies have proposed production worth more than ₹1.35 lakh crore, and domestic companies have proposed production to the tune of more than ₹25,000 crore, Meity said in a statement.

“The electronics hardware manufacturing companies that have applied under category IT hardware companies are Dell, ICT (Wistron), Flextronics, Rising Stars Hi-Tech (Foxconn) and Lava,” Meity said. Fourteen other companies have also filed applications.

