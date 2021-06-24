FlyBig to operate in Agartala sector from June 25

It already linked air destinations of Arunachal and Meghalaya with Guwahati

Private low budget airliner FlyBig would operate in the Agartala sector from June 25. It would fly passenger flights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) under the Union government’s Udan Yojana.

The company, which already linked air destinations of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya with Guwahati, would operate thrice a week in Agartala-Guwahati and Agartala-Dibrugarh routes. “It will operate flights on Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” a State government official said on Wednesday.

He said the sale of low fare tickets has already started and people can check online. Pandemic travel protocol amid would be the same as that of other airlines.

At present, Indigo is operating most of the flights barring a few of the Air India in the Agartala sector. A new “state of the art” passenger lounge, conveniences and flight tarmac at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala is almost completed and will be inaugurated within the next few months, the official said.