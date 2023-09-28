HamberMenu
Flex says cooperating with Income Tax Department

September 28, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - CHENNAI: 

The Hindu Bureau
Income Tax department conducted searches in the Flextronics Technologies India campus in Kandhan Chavadi, near Chennai.

Income Tax department conducted searches in the Flextronics Technologies India campus in Kandhan Chavadi, near Chennai. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

Electronic components manufacturer Flex confirmed that officials from the Income Tax Department visited its premises and said the company is cooperating with the agency and providing the information sought for.

We have a long history of conducting business in India in a legal and ethical manner and will continue to do so. At this time, we are unable to comment further, Flex said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted a limited survey on the premises of Flex in Chennai, as a part of an inquiry.  No further details were available.

Flex is a supplier to Apple. 

