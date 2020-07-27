Firms’ foreign borrowings slip 81% in June

India Inc.’s borrowing from foreign market slipped more than 81% to $1.02 billion in June this year, data from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Monday.

The domestic companies had raised $5.40 billion from the overseas markets in June 2019.

Of the total fund raised by the Indian companies, $851.81 million was borrowed through the automatic route, while the rest of the funds came in via approval route, as per the RBI data on external commercial borrowings for the month of June 2020.

Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC Ltd.), was the only company to raise $170 million through the approval route of external commercial borrowings (ECB) for the purpose of on-lending.