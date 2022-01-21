FedEx starts EV trials in India

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp., has announced the start of electric vehicle (EV) trials in India as part of its global goal to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2040.

The trial, which is expected to conclude in a month in Bengaluru, will test the vehicle technology within the company’s operations, assessing the vehicles’ operational effectiveness on a standard route fully loaded with packages, FedEx Express said. Upon positive results, the company said it would extend the trials to Delhi.

Mohamad Sayegh, V-P, India Operations for FedEx Express said, “With the growth of e-commerce in India, we are constantly looking for ways to support this momentum while reducing environmental impact. The commencement of EV trials brings us one step closer to this vision.”

The company is approaching vehicle electrification goal through a phased manner to replace the existing vehicles. The aim is for 50% of the company’s global pickup and delivery vehicle purchases to be EVs by 2025, rising to 100% by 2030. “The trial is a critical part of the integration of EV technology across our operations. Finding the right technology to serve our business, our customers, and our team members will play a key role in the successful integration of EV into the fleet,” Mr. Sayegh said.