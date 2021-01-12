Industry

Electric vehicle major Tesla gets an India address

Testa has been exploring its India entry with a bunch of states in the last 3 years.   | Photo Credit: AP

Electric vehicle company Tesla has officially entered India by registering with the Registrar of Companies as Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd., incorporated in Bengaluru, on January 8.

As per an RoC filing, Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein have been named as directors of Tesla’s India subsidiary.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan had earlier said that his government invited the EV firm to set up an R&D centre in the city. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had also said his company would enter India in 2021. Testa has been exploring its India entry with a bunch of states in the last 3 years.

