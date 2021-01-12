Electric vehicle major Tesla gets an India address

As per an RoC filing, Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein have been named as directors of Tesla’s India subsidiary.

Electric vehicle company Tesla has officially entered India by registering with the Registrar of Companies as Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd., incorporated in Bengaluru, on January 8.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan had earlier said that his government invited the EV firm to set up an R&D centre in the city. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had also said his company would enter India in 2021. Testa has been exploring its India entry with a bunch of states in the last 3 years.