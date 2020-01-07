Industry

EoI, share purchase agreement for Air India’s sale approved by Group of Ministers

File photo.

File photo.   | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

more-in

The EoI and the share purchase agreement would be issued in January itself.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday approved the Expression of Interest (EoI) as well as the share purchase agreement for Air India’s privatisation, a senior government official said.

The EoI and the share purchase agreement would be issued in January itself, he said.

The last GoM meeting took place in September 2019.

Last year, the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) approved the re-initiation of the process for the government’s 100% stake sale in Air India along with Air India Express and the carrier’s stake in joint venture AISATS.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Economy Industry
air transport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 3:37:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/eoi-share-purchase-agreement-for-air-indias-sale-approved-by-group-of-ministers/article30502788.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY