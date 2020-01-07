EoI, share purchase agreement for Air India’s sale approved by Group of Ministers

A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday approved the Expression of Interest (EoI) as well as the share purchase agreement for Air India’s privatisation, a senior government official said.
The EoI and the share purchase agreement would be issued in January itself, he said.
The last GoM meeting took place in September 2019.
Last year, the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) approved the re-initiation of the process for the government’s 100% stake sale in Air India along with Air India Express and the carrier’s stake in joint venture AISATS.
