Emission scandal: Volkswagen asked to deposit ₹500 crore with pollution control board

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed Volkswagen India to deposit a sum of ₹500 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within two months.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel enhanced the compensation amount of ₹171 crore, which was recommended by a NGT- appointed committee, as a means of “creating deterrence.”

The company however, contended that prescribed norms under the BS-IV were not violated and that the test results were based on, “on road testings” for which there were no prescribed norms.

However, the bench said, “Sustainable development is the main guiding factor...we are unable to accept the manufacturer’s objections to the report.”

The bench further said that the apex pollution monitoring body may consider utilising the money towards improving air quality in the National Capital Region and other highly polluted areas.

In January, the green panel had directed Volkswagen to deposit a sum of ₹100 crore as interim compensation.

The directions came when the NGT was hearing a plea that sought a ban on Volkswagen for alleged violation of emission norms.