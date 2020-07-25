Emirates to cover flyers’ COVID-19 costs

Emirates Airlines said it will cover medical expenses of up to €1.50 lakh (₹1.3 crore) and quarantine costs of €100 (₹8,691) per day for 14 days, should any passenger be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel, while they are away from home. This cover is being provided by the airline free of cost.

“This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until October 31, 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before October 31, 2020). It is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey,” the airline said in a statement.

Any impacted customer who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel simply has to contact a dedicated hotline to avail of assistance and cover, the airline added.