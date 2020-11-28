‘E-tailers clock $8.3 bn in Oct.-Nov.’

Flipkart dominated festive season sale at 66%: Redseer

India’s online festive sales for a month from mid-October to November clocked $8.3 billion, a 65% year-on-year growth, and Flipkart Group played a dominant role with a share of 66% of the total sale, Redseer Consulting said on Friday.

“The overall growth story has been very bullish this festive season. We had predicted $7 billion of sales but the actual figures surpassed our expectations, showing how comfortable consumers have become with shopping online even in this pandemic-hit year,” Mrigank Gutgutia, director at consulting firm RedSeer, said.

The festive season for this year saw 88% customer growth from last year, driven by about 40 million shoppers from Tier 2+ cities.

Further, mobiles continued to dominate across all products. With a further increasing share of users from Tier 2+ cities, GMV (gross merchandise value) per customer dropped to ₹6,600 from ₹7,450 in the last festive season. “According to our estimates, Flipkart Group emerged as the leader during the whole festive month with 66% share of the total sale,” he said.

Factors like high pre-sale awareness and anticipation driven by an impactful campaign, wide selection across categories and seamless supply chain planning helped Flipkart and Amazon to drive growth this festive season, Redseer said.