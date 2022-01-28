Drone entrepreneurs want rules simplified

Government’s Drone Rules 2021 and PLI scheme for the drone industry has given a push to the industry

Drone tech entrepreneurs have urged the Centre to simplify drone rules and facilitate credit systems for a healthy take-off of the sector.

The government’s Drone Rules 2021 and PLI scheme for the drone industry has given a push to the industry, and as a result, many drone companies have signed new deals to start large-scale, commercial business-to-business drone operations in the country in 2022.

“In the new budget, we want the Union Government to simplify drone rules and policies so that our country will automatically develop a healthy drone ecosystem,” said Vipul Singh, founder & CEO of Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS), a drone tech firm.

According to Vishal Saurav, CEO & founder of VFLYX India, also a drone start-up, getting a significant amount of subsidy for Agri drones will help Indian farmers to adopt the latest technology thus giving a boost to the country’s agriculture sector.“However, If the government can reduce import duties, it will encourage drone manufacturing in India so that the overall cost of the system gets way lesser,” Mr. Saurav added.

Mr. Singh further said creating a strong credit system for MSMEs and facilitating better working capital support would also boost the entire drone ecosystem in the country.