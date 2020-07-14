Dr. Reddy’s launches OTC Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges in U.S.

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched over-the-counter Nicotine Polacrilex lozenges in the U.S. market.
The Nicotine lozenges brands and store brand markets had U.S. retail sales of around $200 million for the most recent 52 weeks ended May 17, 2020, the company said citing market research company IRI figures.
The OTC Nicotine Polacrilex lozenges, 2mg and 4mg, launched by the company are the store brand version of Nicorette lozenges. Nicorette is a trademark of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare L.P.
CEO of North America Generics Marc Kikuchi said the launch of the product “represents our continuing commitment to the OTC category of Smoking Cessation. The launch demonstrates our ability to deliver on more complex dosage forms for the benefit of consumers who wish to quit smoking by reducing withdrawal symptoms, including nicotine cravings.”
Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges are an important addition to the company’s current offering of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, including Nicotine Transdermal System Patches, sold as Habitrol brand and various store brands, he said in a release.
