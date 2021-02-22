DHFL auditor Grant Thornton reports further fraud of ₹6,182 crore

Transaction auditor cites deals that were ‘undervalued, fraudulent, preferential’

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Monday said its transaction auditor, Grant Thornton, had reported further fraudulence amounting to ₹6,182 crore in the company.

The administrator of the company received an initial report from the agency appointed as the transaction auditor indicating there were certain transactions that were “undervalued, fraudulent and preferential in nature”, DHFL said in a regulatory filing.

“The monetary impact of the above transactions covered under the application amounts to ₹5,381.90 crore towards outstanding principal, ₹589.36 crore towards accrued interest and ₹210.85 crore towards notional loss of interest on account of charging lower rate of interest,” said the filing about the estimated impact on the company. These transactions happened over a period of time. The management of DHFL is currently being run under an administrator appointed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code after frauds were detected in the company. The administrator later appointed GT as the transaction auditor to conduct an investigation of the affairs of the firm.

Basis the observations of the auditor, the Administrator has filed an application before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in respect of disbursement made to certain entities as other large project loans, against Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Creatoz Builders Pvt. Ltd., Ikshudip Fincap Pvt. Ltd., Rite Developers Pvt. Ltd. and some other entities.

DHFL said the application to NCLT has been filed against 33 respondents, including Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Creatoz Builders, Ikshudip Fincap, Rite Developers and certain other entities.