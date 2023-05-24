HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DGCA to conduct audit of Go First's preparedness before allowing flight resumption

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying from May 3 and is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

May 24, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircrafts are seen parked at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi. File

Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircrafts are seen parked at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Aviation regulator DGCA will conduct an audit of Go First's preparedness before approving resumption of flights by the crisis-hit carrier, according to a communication.

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying from May 3 and is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

ALSO READ
Explained | The troubles of India’s aviation industry

On Tuesday, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the airline has submitted its response to the regulator's show cause notice indicating that it is working on the details of a plan to resume flights at the earliest.

In a communication to the staff on Tuesday, the airline said, "DGCA will be conducting an audit to check our preparedness in the coming days. Once approved by the regulator, we would be soon commencing operations".

The government has been very supportive and has asked the airline to commence operations as soon as possible, it added.

Besides, the communication, sent out on Tuesday night to the staff, said the CEO has assured that salaries for the month of April will be credited to their accounts before the commencement of operations.

ALSO READ
Airfares likely to rise as Go First cancellations reduce capacity: TAAI

"Further, from the coming month, the salary will be paid in the 1st week of every month," it added.

The communication was sent out by Go First's Head of Operations Rajit Ranjan.

On May 8, DGCA issued a show cause notice to the budget carrier under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner. The airline has submitted its reply to the show cause notice.

Go First, on May 2, announced filing the plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as well as suspension of flights, initially for two days — May 3 and 4.

At that time also, DGCA had issued a show cause notice to Go First for cancelling flights for May 3 and 4 "without any prior intimation".

The airline has cancelled all its flights till May 26.

On Monday, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld NCLT's decision to admit Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

The ruling had come on petitions filed by four lessors opposing the insolvency resolution proceedings of the airline.

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.