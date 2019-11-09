Deming prize for Elgi Equipments

Air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments has won the Deming Prize for excellence in Total Quality Management.

Jairam Varadaraj, managing director of Elgi, told presspersons here on Saturday that the company’s Total Quality Management journey started in 2008 and gained momentum in 2014. Elgi is aiming to be the second-largest manufacturer of air compressors in the world by 2027. Currently, it is in the seventh position.

“The Deming Prize is just another milestone, a timebound recognition, that we are on the path. We are very confident that we will get to where we want to be,” he added. Mr. Varadaraj received the prize from Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Deming Prize Committee, in Tokyo.