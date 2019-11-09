Deming prize for Elgi Equipments

Air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments has won the Deming Prize for excellence in Total Quality Management.
Jairam Varadaraj, managing director of Elgi, told presspersons here on Saturday that the company’s Total Quality Management journey started in 2008 and gained momentum in 2014. Elgi is aiming to be the second-largest manufacturer of air compressors in the world by 2027. Currently, it is in the seventh position.
“The Deming Prize is just another milestone, a timebound recognition, that we are on the path. We are very confident that we will get to where we want to be,” he added. Mr. Varadaraj received the prize from Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Deming Prize Committee, in Tokyo.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.