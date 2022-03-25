Daily Quiz | Aviation industry: Crashes, heroes and lessons learnt
In what is being called China’s worst air disaster in more than a decade, a China Eastern Airlines plane crashed on March 21 in a remote, mountainous region of the country as it flew from Kunming to Guangzhou. While this is a tragic incident, data show that the aviation industry has become much safer over time and has learnt a lot of lessons from previous accidents. Here is a quiz on crashes, lessons learnt, heroes, and the industry.
In what is being called China's worst air disaster in more than a decade, a China Eastern Airlines plane crashed on March 21 in a remote, mountainous region of the country as it flew from Kunming to Guangzhou. While this is a tragic incident, data show that the aviation industry has become much safer over time and has learnt a lot of lessons from previous accidents. Here is a quiz on crashes, lessons learnt, heroes, and the industry.
1/7
1. The mid-air collision of two airplanes over Charkhi Dadri in 1996 is one of India’s worst aviation disasters. The accident, which killed all 349 people on board both flights, led to two major changes in aviation. One, India said that any aircraft carrying 30 or more passengers or maximum payload capacity of more than 3 tonnes would have to have an ACAS (airborne collision avoidance system) in order to be permitted to fly in Indian airspace. What was the other change that India proposed to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that was resisted by a lot of countries? This requirement was not spelt out until 2003 when the ICAO published guidelines on it. And the reason India pushed for it was because it was largely a reason for the crash.
