Daily Quiz | Aviation industry: Crashes, heroes and lessons learnt

In what is being called China’s worst air disaster in more than a decade, a China Eastern Airlines plane crashed on March 21 in a remote, mountainous region of the country as it flew from Kunming to Guangzhou. While this is a tragic incident, data show that the aviation industry has become much safer over time and has learnt a lot of lessons from previous accidents. Here is a quiz on crashes, lessons learnt, heroes, and the industry.

1. The mid-air collision of two airplanes over Charkhi Dadri in 1996 is one of India's worst aviation disasters. The accident, which killed all 349 people on board both flights, led to two major changes in aviation. One, India said that any aircraft carrying 30 or more passengers or maximum payload capacity of more than 3 tonnes would have to have an ACAS (airborne collision avoidance system) in order to be permitted to fly in Indian airspace. What was the other change that India proposed to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that was resisted by a lot of countries? This requirement was not spelt out until 2003 when the ICAO published guidelines on it. And the reason India pushed for it was because it was largely a reason for the crash.

Answer : Making English the language of aviation. The Charkhi Dadri crash took place largely because the Kazakh pilot could not understand the instructions given to him in English.

2. This man was in the news in June last year for being chosen by U.S. President Joe Biden for an important post. A film by Clint Eastwood was based on a heroic deed that this man did with an airliner that was struck by a flock of birds in 2009. He was honoured by the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives for this deed. Who is the man we are talking about and what is the name of the Eastwood film?

Answer : Sully; Captain Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger

3. Two deadly crashes (one in 2018 and one in 2019) involving a particular aircraft model led to this plane being grounded worldwide. Which multinational corporation does this aircraft model belong to?

Answer : Boeing

4. In 1956, a mid-air collision took place over the Grand Canyon. The crash led to a public outcry for safer skies and a certain organisation was formed and given total control over American airspace. What is the name of this organisation?

Answer : Federal Aviation Agency or Federal Aviation Administration

5. The black box is a flight recorder in an aircraft. We often hear about searches for the black box in the event of a crash, as finding it provides clues for what caused the crash. What colour is the black box?

Answer : Orange

6. Why are aircraft windows round and not square as they used to be earlier?

Answer : The edges of the square windows created weak spots, which were further stressed by high altitudes. These square windows were responsible for crashes in earlier decades.

7. This word, which is a distress call signifying a life-threatening emergency and is used in ships and airplanes, originates from a French word meaning 'help me'. What is the distress call?

Answer : Mayday



