Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons head, dies in car crash near Mumbai

PM Narendra Modi, others condole Mr. Mistry’s demise

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Pallonji Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said.

Mr. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said.

“The accident took place around 3.15 p.m., when Mr. Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” the police official said.

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits.

The body of Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Mr. Mistry’s demise. The PM said Mr. Mistry was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess.

“The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr. Modi’s tweet read.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote in a tweet: “Shri Cyrus Mistry’s death comes as a shock. He was committed to carrying forward and strengthening his business in infra and infra projects. He desired to keep contributing to India’s economic progress. Condolences to his family and friends.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweeted that he was deeply saddened to hear about the shocking news of Mistry’s untimely demise. He tweeted, “He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest star of Corporate World.”

Condoling Mr. Mistry’s death, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said Indian industry had lost a shining star and that his contributions to the country’s economic progress will always be remembered

“Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India’s economic progress will always be remembered,” Mr. Goyal wrote in a tweet. “My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends,” he added.

Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule also tweeted saying, “Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus.”

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

More details will be obtained from them, the SP added.

(With inputs from PTI)