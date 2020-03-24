CUMI’s doubles abrasives’ capacty

Carborundum Universal Ltd. (CUMI, a Murugappa Group company, has doubled its installed capacity of its abrasives division at Sriperumbudur, near here, at an investment of ₹48 crore.

CUMI, which manufactures coated abrasives, has an existing installed capacity of 15 million sq. metre per annum.

Since the existing facility had a capacity utilisation of over 90%, the company felt it necessary to double the installed capacity to 30 million sq.metre per annum. The new facility went into commercial production on Saturday.

The fresh investment of ₹48 crore was funded from internal accruals.

The capacity addition was undertaken to augment the existing coated abrasives facility that would cater to the growing market demand for coated products for domestic and international markets, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Coated abrasives are used in light polishing applications in automobile, auto ancillaries, white goods, hand and power tools, sanitaryware, furniture, fabrication and construction industry.