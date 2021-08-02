CUMI profit leaps to ₹63 cr. as sales rise

Carborundum Universal Ltd.’s (CUMI) standalone net profit for Q1 FY22 jumped sixfold to ₹63 crore on better volumes.

Income from operations almost doubled to ₹465 crore following a rise in sales volume from abrasives, ceramics and electro minerals, it said in a filing.

Segment wise, income from abrasives more than doubled to ₹224 crore, ceramics rose from ₹79 crore to ₹141 crore and electrominerals to ₹134 crore (₹65 crore).

The firm’s step-down subsidiary Foskor Zirconia Pty. Ltd., South Africa (FZL) had incurred a loss of ₹4.11 crore of which ₹2.10 crore had been considered in the group’s consolidated financials, being the share of the parent.