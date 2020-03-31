Coronavirus | ONGC, IOC and other oil cos contribute over ₹1,031 cr to PM CARES Fund

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and other public sector oil companies have contributed over ₹1,000 crore to the Prime Minister CARES Fund to help in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

ONGC was the top contributor with ₹300 crore, followed by IOC chipping in ₹225 crore. Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd. (BPCL) provided ₹175 crore, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL) chipped in ₹120 crore.

Petronet LNG Ltd. gave ₹100 crore, gas utility GAIL ₹50 crore and Oil India Ltd. another ₹38 crore.

ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker said the company gave ₹300 crore from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds while the company employees contributed two days’ salary, totalling ₹16 crore, to the fund.

“We are maintaining oil and gas production by practicing social distancing,” he said adding besides contributing to the PM fund, company employees and their families have feeding hungry daily wagers.

In Vadodara, company employees not just fed daily wagers but also handed over 300 ration kits (8 kg each) to the district police chief for distribution. At Dehradun, the company distributed 10,000 sanitizers and an equal number of face masks to poor slum dwellers.

In Noida, ONGC employees at their personal level handed over 100 food packets to the police, he said.

“IndianOil as a responsible corporate is contributing ₹225 crore to #PMCaresFund specially created to combat COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said in a tweet adding its employees are also contributing two days’ of their salary towards the fund.

In a statement, Petronet LNG Ltd. said it has made a contribution of ₹100 crore to the PM CARES fund.

“While ensuring a seamless supply of LNG to India, the company stands with the nation and has also contributed ₹1.53 crore to various health institutions for procuring personal protective equipment for healthcare workers at Bharuch in Gujarat and Kochi in Kerala,” it said.

BPCL in a statement said it continues to operate units, feeding the nation with fuel and LPG.

“We want to assure everyone that we have enough of LPG stock, across our network. All our LPG plants have enough manpower to operate them and all our distributors are making all efforts to deliver Bharatgas cylinders at the doorstep of our consumers,” it said.

“BPCL and its subsidiaries commit ₹175 crore towards PM CARES fund to help the government to combat coronavirus, as our humble contribution towards the well-being of the society,” it said.

Oil India Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Sushil Chandra Mishra said the company is contributing ₹38 crore to the fund. “OIL strives not only towards energy security of the nation but also is resolved in rising to the occasion to combat this difficult time.”

Besides, employees of OIL have contributed one day’s salary to the PM fund, he said.

GAIL, besides contributing ₹50 crore to the PM Fund, said its employees have contributed 2 days’ salary amounting to ₹3.8 crore.

Further, Numaligarh Refineries Ltd. has contributed ₹25 crore, OIDB ₹17 crore, MRPL ₹2 crore, CPCL ₹2 crore and Engineers India Ltd. ₹1 crore.

“I am grateful, and delighted, to announce that the oil and gas establishment is ready with a contribution of ₹1031.29 crore by the PSUs and other oil JVs for the PM-Cares Fund. Additionally, ₹61 cr has been contributed by colleagues of PSUs from their salaries for the #PMCARES,” Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

“I am humbled to see the commitment of our people of oil and gas PSUs when the world faces one of the biggest crises. I am proud to be a part of this family,” he added.