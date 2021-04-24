Coronavirus | Covaxin to be sold at ₹600 to States

By comparison, Covishield, this week said their vaccines are priced at ₹400 for states and ₹600 for private hospitals

India's indigenously developed Covaxin by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech will be offered to State governments at ₹600 a dose and private hospitals at ₹1200 a dose, the company said in a statement late Saturday.

By comparison, Covishield, this week said their vaccines are priced at ₹400 for states and ₹600 for private hospitals. From May 1, vaccines are expected to be available for everyone over 18. COVAXIN, the company said, will be exported at $15-20 a dose.

The Centre has said that vaccine manufacturers can sell half their lot of approved vaccines directly to States and private hospitals. COVAXIN has said it will be selling to the Centre at ₹150 a dose. Covishield sold its first lot of 100 million vaccines to the Centre at ₹150 a dose.

It's now furnishing another 100 million doses at roughly ₹180 a dose. Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII) said in an interview to CNBC that all future orders by the Centre will be charged ₹400 per dose. Covaxin's statement on Sunday suggests that it will continue to supply to the Centre at ₹150 a dose.

So far, the company has sold 30-40 million doses of vaccine to the Centre. A little over 90% of India's 14 crore vaccines dispensed so far has been from SII. The latter is a copy of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and is based on an adenovirus vector platform. Covaxin is made on a more traditional inactivated virus platform. Both are two dose vaccines to be administered atleast 4 weeks apart.