Coir exports grew 14.8% in 2021-2022
Coir Board expects exports to surpass ₹5,000 crore this fiscal
Coir exports in 2021-2022 were worth ₹ 4,340.05 crore, registering 14.8% growth in value compared with 2020-2021, according to the Coir Board.
In terms of quantity, exports grew 6.2% to 12.34 lakh tonnes against 11.63 lakh tonnes, D. Kuppuramu, Chairman of the Board, said in an interview.
“There is a demand in the overseas market for agro-based products from India,” he said. “Our exporters should focus on value addition. That is what the Board is focusing on,” he said. Value added products contributed to 33% of the exports last financial year.
Coir pith exports were worth ₹2,259.18 crores and tufted mats ₹ 1,001.15 crore. Coir fibre exports had reduced because of lower imports by China.
The Board expected coir exports to surpass ₹5,000 crore this fiscal. “The industry should prioritise value added products. Price realisation will also be better for such products,” he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.