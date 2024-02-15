GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coffee Day Enterprises to move its office to a new premise in Bengaluru

The company’s flagship cafe situated at Coffee Day Square will continue to operate from the same building

February 15, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Coffee Day ventures said registered offices of its material subsidiaries would also be shifted from the present address to the new address. Photo: X/@CafeCoffeeDay

Coffee Day ventures said registered offices of its material subsidiaries would also be shifted from the present address to the new address. Photo: X/@CafeCoffeeDay

Coffee Day Enterprises Limited, the flagship company of several Coffee Day ventures, has decided to move its registered office to a new premise in Bengaluru, it said in a statutory filing it made to BSE on February 14.

As per the filing, the company would move its office from Coffee Day Square, Vittal Mallya Road, to R.V. Road, Visweswarapuram, in the City with effect from March 1, 2024.

The company also said registered offices of its material subsidiaries, including Coffee Day Global Limited, Coffee Day Trading Limited and Tanglin Developments Limited, would also be shifted from the present address to the new address.

The building that currently houses Coffee Day Square belongs to the church authority that runs St Joseph’s Indian High School in the neighbourhood and a new tenant is believed to have signed a lease agreement, according to a source in realty market. However, the company’s flagship cafe situated at Coffee Day Square will continue to operate from the same building.

Related Topics

company information

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.