Cisco appoints Daisy Chittilapilly as India and SAARC president

Daisy Chittilapilly will start her new role from August 1, 2021, which also marks the beginning of Cisco’s new financial year

Cisco appointed Daisy Chittilapilly as its new president of India and SAARC region. She is taking over from Sameer Garde, who recently announced his decision to join the social sector after four years at Cisco.

In the new role, Ms. Chittilapilly would be responsible for strategy and sales, operations, and investments to drive long-term growth in the region said the company.

Ms. Chittilapilly will start her new role from August 1, 2021, which also marks the beginning of Cisco’s new financial year.

With over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, including 17 years of leadership experience at Cisco, Ms. Chittilapilly had a proven track record of transforming operations and cultures to drive growth at scale, the tech major said in a statement on July 13.

Ms. Chittilapilly most recently held the position of managing director for Cisco’s Digital Transformation Office, where she worked with customers to capture and scale opportunities emerging in the digital world.