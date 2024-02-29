GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude

February 29, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST

Reuters
The Government has hiked its windfall tax on petroleum crude. File

The Government has hiked its windfall tax on petroleum crude. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Government hiked its windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹4,600 rupees a metric ton from ₹3,300 with effect from March 1, according to a Government Order released on February 29.

Also read: Explained | What is windfall tax and why are countries imposing it on the energy sector right now?

India also cut the windfall tax on diesel to zero from 1.50 per litre effective March 1, the order showed. The tax on petrol and aviation turbine fuel will continue to be nil.

On Feb. 15, the Centre raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹3,300 a metric ton from ₹3,200 and hiked the tax on diesel to ₹1.5 a litre from zero. This was effective from Feb. 16.

India imposed a windfall tax on crude oil producers from July 2022 and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, as private refiners wanted to sell fuel overseas to gain from robust refining margins instead of selling locally. The government revises the tax fortnightly.

($1 = 82.8700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal and Nikunj Ohri; editing by Mark Heinrich, Kirsten Donovan)

Related Topics

petrol / diesel fuel

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.