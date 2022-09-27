Centre elevates IOB’s Executive Director Ajay Kumar Srivastava as MD & CEO

Centre promotes Indian Overseas Bank’s Executive Director Ajay Kumar Srivastava as MD & CEO

The Centre on Tuesday promoted Ajay Kumar Srivastava, the present Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) as the public sector lender’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of three years with effect from January 1, 2023. Further, the Union Government has reappointed Mr. Srivastava as ED for a period beyond his currently notified term which expires on October 8, until he assumes the charge as MD and CEO, IOB said in a regulatory filing. The incumbent Partha Pratim Sengupta’s tenure ends on December 31, 2022.