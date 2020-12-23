Industry

Cairn Energy wins investment treaty arbitration against India over tax dispute: sources

Cairn India’s oil and gas exploration plant at Barmer in Rajasthan. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

Cairn Energy has wonan international arbitration case against the Indian government over a tax dispute, ending one of the most high profile disputesin the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the mattertold Reuters.

Cairn in March 2015 filed a formal dispute against a demand for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax department that dates back to the 2007 listing of its then Indian operation.

The Indian government did not immediately respond to arequest for comment. Cairn Energy could not be reached.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2020 10:39:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/cairn-energy-wins-investment-treaty-arbitration-against-india-over-tax-dispute-sources/article33399645.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY