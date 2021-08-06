Industry

‘BSNL, MTNL losses, liabilities shrank in FY21’

State-owned telecom firms BSNL and MTNL have narrowed their losses and reduced liabilities in 2020-21, Parliament was informed.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan submitted that the losses of BSNL narrowed to ₹7,441 crore in 2020-21 from ₹15,500 crore in 2019-20.

MTNL reported a total loss of ₹2,554 crore for the last fiscal year compared with ₹3,811 crore in 2019-20, Mr. Chauhan added.

“The government approved a revival plan for BSNL and MTNL on October 23, 2019, which is under implementation. BSNL and MTNL have turned Ebitda positive during 2020-21,” Mr. Chauhan said.

The government had offered a combined revival package of about ₹69,000 crore to BSNL and MTNL.

The data shared by Mr. Chauhan showed total liabilities of BSNL had come down to ₹81,156 crore in 2020-21 from ₹87,618 crore in 2019-20. MNTL’s total liabilities had fallen to ₹29,391 crore (₹30,242 crore).


