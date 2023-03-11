HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brakes India unveils specially designed brake pads for EVs

The brake pads adhere to highest possible standards for environmental safety and sustainability, the company said

March 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
File photo of electric vehicles. Brakes India on March 11 unveiled ZAP brake pads with advanced friction technology for EVs.

File photo of electric vehicles. Brakes India on March 11 unveiled ZAP brake pads with advanced friction technology for EVs. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Manufacturers of braking equipment for automotive and non-automotive applications, Brakes India has unveiled ZAP brake pads with advanced friction technology for electric vehicles, the company said on March 11.

ALSO READ
Electric vehicle market likely to cross 1 crore sales mark per annum by 2030: Economic Survey

The ZAP brake pads with enhanced corrosion protection and quiet braking has been specifically designed and formulated to suit the requirements of the customers of battery operated vehicles.

“The market for electric vehicles is growing exponentially. Tapping this opportunity and understanding the customer needs, we have launched ZAP for a few leading electric vehicles, which will soon be expanded across other EV models,” company vice-president and head (aftermarket business) S. Sujit Nayak said.

“Leveraging our Research and Development expertise, ZAP brake pads are designed for quiet braking, consistent stopping power, low brake dust and enhanced corrosion protection,” he said.

The brake pads adhere to highest possible standards for environmental safety and sustainability.

A renowned Tier I supplier to domestic and overseas original equipment manufacturers, Brakes India has a strong focus on design, development quality and superior customer centricity, the company said.

Considering the need for superior brake pads in the growing electric car segments, ZAP brake pads have been introduced with advanced friction technology, it added.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / public transport / road transport / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.