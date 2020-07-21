Biocon Biologics, Voluntis in pact for digital therapeutics for insulins

Biocon Biologics India, a biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., and Voluntis, a player in digital therapeutics, on Tuesday entered into a global agreement to collaborate between Biocon Sdn. Bhd, the Malaysian subsidiary of Biocon Biologics and Voluntis to develop and distribute digital therapeutics to support people with diabetes on biologics therapy.

As per a Biocon statement, the licensing agreement will make Biocon Biologics one of the first insulins companies to offer, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved and CE-marked, digital therapeutic product, Insulia to Type 2 diabetes patients, across several markets in the world. Insulia provides automated insulin dose recommendations enabling people with diabetes to self-manage their condition and healthcare teams to remotely monitor progress.

"Insulia is the first digital therapeutic with regulatory clearance to provide recommended dosage of insulin. The demand for at-home treatment and telemedicine solutions is dramatically increasing around the world, with select healthcare systems offering reimbursement for patients eligible for digital therapeutic solutions'" said the company.

Christiane Hamacher, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said: “Biocon Biologics will be one of the first insulin companies globally to offer this innovation for people with diabetes. We believe pairing our products with a digital therapeutic solution will help improve patient outcomes and reduce costs to healthcare systems in the long term."

Once developed, the company said the Insulia digital companion would be offered to people with Type 2 diabetes using Biocon Biologics’ insulins, in key global markets.

Going forward, the company has plans to extend the Insulia platform to its existing insulin products, including Recombinant Human Insulin, Insulin Glargine and Insulin Aspart.