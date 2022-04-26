Biocon Biologics gets $90 mn contract from Malaysian government to supply human insulin

Biocon Biologics’ Insugen formulations will be available to patients at all Ministry of Health hospitals, district health offices, and health clinics

Biocon Biologics’ Insugen formulations will be available to patients at all Ministry of Health hospitals, district health offices, and health clinics

Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon on Tuesday said it has bagged a three-year contract valued at $90 million from the Malaysian government for the supply of recombinant human insulin brand Insugen.

Biocon Sdn Bhd., a subsidiary of Biocon Biologics, will manufacture and supply its range of insulins to its partner Duopharma Marketing Sdn. Bhd. (DMktg), a subsidiary of Duopharma Biotech, a pharma & biotech firm in Malaysia.

Biocon Biologics’ Insugen formulations will be available to patients at all Ministry of Health hospitals, district health offices, and health clinics, as per an official statement.

“This new government contract will enable us to serve over 4,00,000 people with diabetes using recombinant human insulin, helping the government in its journey towards equitable access to diabetes care,” said Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer, Emerging Markets, Biocon Biologics.

The rh-Insulin formulations, Insugen-R, Insugen-N and Insugen-30/70, are manufactured at Biocon Sdn. Bhd.’s Johor facility and have been approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Malaysia, said the release.

Biocon Biologics has provided over 2.75 billion doses of rh-Insulin to patients across the world.